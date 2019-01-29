Minister: 142,000 needy households missing out on electricity subsidy

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin today said that there are 142,200 needy households that have yet to register for the federal electricity subsidy of RM40 monthly which started since January 1, this year. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, January 29 — Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin today said that there are 142,200 needy households that have yet to register for the federal electricity subsidy of RM40 monthly which started since January 1, this year.

She said that many are unsure how to register themselves under the eKasih system to receive the subsidy.

The eKasih system is a national-level database system developed to support the planning, implementing and monitoring the country’s poverty eradication programmes.

“We had targeted for 208,800 KIR (head of households) under eKasih to receive this aid but only 66,600 households registered and received the aid so far.

“Data obtained by the ministry showed that 142,200 e-Kasih KIR (head of households) have yet to register with utility companies namely Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) or Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB),’’ she said in a statement.

Yeo said there are two reasons why many are still not registered with e-Kasih.

“First reason is because the head of households do not know the electricity bill account number as it could have been registered under other family members.

“Or they are living in a rented house and the account is registered under the house owner’s name,” she said.

Yeo said the government have allocated RM140 million for this scheme which aims to assist the hardcore poor.

For those who wish to check on their eligibility for the scheme can do so via MESTECC’s portal at https://semakanrebat.mestecc.gov.my or by calling My Government Call Center (MyGCC) at 03-8000 8000.

Subsequently, head of households can also check with their appropriate electric utility provider such as TNB at 1-300-88-5454 or at any TNB customer centre.

For consumers in Sabah, they can contact SESB through its helpline line at 088-515000 / 15454 and for those in Sarawak, they can contact their customer care line at 1-300-88-3111.