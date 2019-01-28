‘We all died with her’, says Altantuya’s father

Shaariibuu Setev arrives at the Shah Alam High court January 28, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Jan 28 — The death of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu has devastated her family, especially her children, her father told the High Court here today.

During testimony today, a teary-eyed Shariibuu Setev recalled that the family had “fallen apart” since her death.

“Since her death, my family has fallen apart. I feel like we all died with her.

“All her responsibilities fell upon my shoulders. Soon after this incident, I have taken care both of her children,” he revealed to the court today.

Altantuya, who was killed in 2006 by former police commandos Chief Inspector Azilah Hadri and Corporal Sirul Azhar Umar, was survived by two sons.

Both of Altantuya’s parents Shaariibuu and Altantsetseg Sanjaa, and her two sons had on June 4, 2007 filed a civil lawsuit to claim compensation of RM100 million from the Malaysian government.

One of them is aged 20, but the other — Altanshagai Munkhtulga — died at age 15 from medical complications in 2017.

