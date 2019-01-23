Liew: Over 100 laws set to be amended or repealed

Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong speaks to reporters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Over 100 laws are set to be amended or repealed at the next Parliament sitting in line with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) election manifesto, said de facto Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

“The list of laws which are to be amended, renewed or repealed is yet to be finalised, and will be updated from time to time,” Liew said in a statement after chairing a meeting in Putrajaya to review the country’s laws.

Among the laws that will be amended or repealed are the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, the Sedition Act 1948, the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

Liew also said the Prime Minister’s Office has proposed an additional 26 laws for amendment, renewal or repeal.

They include laws pertaining Islamic affairs such as Shariah courts, families, and administration on the federal and state level, the National Harmony Act, the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010, the Official Secrets Act 1972, the Freedom of Information Act and the Ombudsman Act.