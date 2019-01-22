Independent candidate Wong excited over Cameron Highlands by-election

Independent candidate Wong Seng Yee (centre) chats with local residents during a walkabout at Tanah Rata in Cameron Highlands January 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

TANAH RATA, Jan 22 — The Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election is drawing close with the early voting process held today.

Independent candidate Wong Seng Yee said he was so excited that he could not sleep last night.

“This is my first time (contesting) and I am so excited I could not sleep. I am visiting the Orang Asli settlement today to listen to their problems, gather information, and I have made some proposals in my manifesto,” he told reporters at the Brinchang Police Station here today.

Earlier, Wong viewed the early voting process at the station’s information room where 232 police staff are eligible for early voting in the by-election.

He also reminded all candidates and their supporters to ensure peace throughout the remaining three days of the campaign.

Asked about the debate between the candidates to be held tomorrow, Wong said he was very excited and prepared for it except on political issues.

“I am not a politician, only a farmer, but I will try to reply the best I can,” he said, adding that the debate was the best platform for candidates to talk about their ideas if they were elected.

The debate between the candidates, titled “What Changes does Cameron Highlands Need” is scheduled to be held at 9pm tomorrow at a hotel here.

Besides Wong, the other candidates who are participating in the debate are M.Manogaran (Pakatan Harapan) and another Independent candidate Sallehudin Ab Talib, while Ramli Mohd Nor (Barisan Nasional) is not in it. — Bernama