‘Where’s your ethics and integrity?’ DAP MP asks BN ex-cop hopeful as polls heats up

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Jan 21 — DAP lawmaker Tony Pua today questioned the ethics and integrity of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Ramli Mohd Noor in campaigning with scandal-plagued Datuk Seri Najib Razak for the upcoming Cameron Highlands by-election.

The Damansara MP noted the candidate was a former federal assistant director of police in the Commercial Crimes Investigation Department with 34 years’ experience, and that Najib has been linked to the most infamous commercial crimes case to date — the white-collar theft of billions from sovereign investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“During his day in the force, he didn’t do anything to expose the case or catch the criminal behind it and now in the by-election, he is campaigning together with Najib, who has been charged in court for the scandal,” he told a news conference at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s polls base in Brinchang here.

Pua pointed out that the former prime minister had been accused of transferring “billions of ringgit from the 1MDB fund to his personal account”.

“But now Ramli is campaigning with Najib. What is the example he trying to send to the people? That criminals can be leaders?

“Is a person like Ramli suitable to become a MP? Where is his ethics and integrity?” he asked.

The political secretary to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng hoped Cameron Highlands voters would be more conscious of the BN candidate’s actions on the campaign trail and push for greater accountability.

“If people here wanted a clean country, sustainable developments and better economy for Orang Asli community, then they should not vote for BN and choose PH instead,” Pua said.

Ramli, a political newcomer, has been seen on walkabouts with Pekan MP Najib in his bid to win a seat in the Dewan Rakyat.

The pensioned policeman from the Semai tribe has been peppered with similar questions from PH leaders linking past BN scandals, but has so far been reticent in his replies.

Other candidates for the Pahang parliamentary constituency by-election are lawyer M. Manogaran from PH and independent candidates Sallehudin Ab Talib, who was a senior lecturer in the Institut Aminuddin Baki on Genting Highlands, and Wong Seng Yee, a local farmer and activist.