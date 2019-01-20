Najib: Yes, AG, CJ can dance, but..

Datuk Seri Najib Razak mingles with motorcycle enthusiasts at the Podium in Kuala Lumpur January 20, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — It is not a crime for the Attorney-General and Chief Justice to be dancing during an event, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

But the former prime minister argued that the incident raised doubts and concerns on the principle of separation of powers.

Responding to the video of Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas and Chief Justice (CJ) Tan Sri Richard Malanjum dancing along with several others at a gala dinner held on Friday, Najib said the principle of separation of powers is based on the Federal Constitution and the pillar of the rule of law, which had been strongly championed by the new Pakatan Harapan government.

“Even though there is nothing wrong with dancing, it is the people’s perception towards the separation of powers between the chief justice, attorney general, the law minister, and others

“This is a principle that is based on the Federal Constitution that has become the pillar of the rule of law that has been upheld by the new government,” he told reporters after a casual meeting session with motorcycle enthusiasts at the Podium, here, today.

