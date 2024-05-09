NEW YORK, May 9 — With summer around the corner, temperatures are getting mild enough to mark the return of a dreaded seasonal insect: the mosquito. While tiger mosquitoes, which carry viruses, are a particular cause for concern, the bites of even the most harmless mosquitoes can cause itching, redness and even temporary swelling. Here are three natural solutions to help keep them away from your home.

Get a basil plant

As well as flavouring summer dishes, basil is considered an excellent mosquito repellent, and for good reason: Mosquitoes hate the smell of this herb. However, you don’t have to slather it on, or binge on pizzas and other basil-based dishes to keep mosquitoes at bay. If you’re renting a house or an apartment this summer, it’s a good idea to place pots of fresh basil, or bunches of basil, in the rooms of your rental, or on the windowsills, to help minimise mosquito bites. Basil is also known for its antiseptic properties, which means that simply rubbing its leaves on the skin can soothe itching.

Use coconut-scented soap

Advertisement

Some people seem to be mosquito magnets, while others seem to repel them naturally. This could have something to do with the soap they use, according to a team of American researchers who studied the effect of certain fragrances on these irritating insects. Published in the journal iScience, the study shows that coconut-scented soaps can keep mosquitoes away and reduce the risk of mosquito bites, despite the fact that each individual has a unique scent profile. In addition, the research highlights the fact that soaps with plant-based or plant-mimicking fragrances could, on the contrary, attract mosquitoes which, contrary to popular belief, feed not only on blood, but also on plant nectar. So, mosquitoes confuse scented skin with flowers of all kinds.

Eucalyptus essential oil

Lemongrass and geranium essential oils are well known for their ability to repel insects, but eucalyptus oil can also help prevent itchy skin all vacation long. While roll-on applicators can be used to apply the product directly to the skin, it is possible — and recommended — to diffuse a few drops of eucalyptus oil into the air for a peaceful night’s sleep. Certain variants, such as lemon eucalyptus essential oil, can be used to soothe mosquito bites, reducing itching and redness. However, these oils should not be used during the first three months of pregnancy, or by children under six years of age. — ETX Studio

Advertisement