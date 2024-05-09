NEW YORK, May 9 — Zinc has become TikTok’s latest must-have dietary supplement. With anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, it has many qualities to help keep the body running smoothly. Naturally present in our bodies, this trace element is said to be beneficial for inflammatory acne.

Zinc is an essential trace element present in minute quantities in our bodies. Lately, it has been attracting growing interest on social networks, particularly on TikTok, where many influencers are recommending zinc-based dietary supplements to treat acne and hair loss. Zinc is essential for the body to function properly, and is involved in a number of vital processes. It is found naturally in seafood (oysters, mussels, shrimps), nuts, dairy products (milk, cheese) and legumes (lentils, beans).

According to Muriel Neveu, a Paris-based naturopath, contacted by ETX Majelan, zinc has “anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which promote healing and strengthen the immune system.” But online, this mineral has found itself in the spotlight thanks to a recent slew of before-and-after transformation videos showing spectacular results on acne after a taking a course of zinc. According to the naturopath, zinc can be effective in fighting acne: “In the case of a person with acne, a course of zinc can take effect quite quickly. Zinc acts directly on the activity of inflammatory cells, reduces the bacteria responsible for acne, and regulates the skin’s production of sebum.”

Indeed, a 2012 study reported that oral zinc supplementation may be effective against inflammatory and bacterial forms of acne. However, oral zinc supplements can cause side effects such as nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting.

That’s why the naturopath advises taking care with the dosage, and above all, respecting the dosage recommended by your doctor or dermatologist: “For optimum effectiveness, the course of treatment should not exceed two months, and the maximum daily dose is around 15 mg,” she says. “However,” she continues, “it’s important to stress that self-medication is not recommended, and a medical consultation, particularly with a dermatologist, is advisable before starting any course of dietary supplements.”

Although zinc is available in pharmacies, its use should be carefully considered and limited to cases of known deficiency. “It is often recommended for people following a vegetarian diet, suffering from anorexia or intestinal absorption disorders,” explains Muriel Neveu.

But how do you know if you have a zinc deficiency? “To diagnose a zinc deficiency, an oligo-nutritional assessment can be carried out,” says the naturopath. You might also notice warning signs such as “loss of taste and smell, increased sensitivity to infections, hair loss, brittle nails, slow healing or reduced libido.” — ETX Studio

