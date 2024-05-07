KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Mother’s Day is a cherished occasion dedicated to honouring the extraordinary women who have shaped our lives with boundless love, sacrifices, and unwavering support.

Embracing the spirit of Mother’s Day, TikTok Shop celebrates the remarkable journeys of three inspiring mothers who have not only embraced the challenges of motherhood but are also successful TikTok Shop sellers.

Their stories resonate deeply, showcasing the resilience, dedication, and entrepreneurial spirit that define the journey of motherhood.

Hijab Chic: Bella’s Super Mum-preneur’s Journey from Pandemic Storm — @bellaschaofficial

Bella, a telekung entrepreneur, ventured into TikTok Shop in 2022 to pursue her entrepreneurial journey and support her family. — Picture courtesy of TikTok Shop

Bella, the visionary behind @bellaschaofficial, embarked on her entrepreneurial journey during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Motivated by the desire to support her family and pursue her entrepreneurial dreams, Bella ventured into the world of TikTok Shop in 2022.

Specialising in the telekung, a traditional Muslim prayer garment, Bella offers a unique range of designs that blend modern aesthetics with timeless traditions which captivates her audience.

Bella has achieved a record-breaking sales of over RM300,000 in a month through TikTok Shop. — Picture courtesy of TikTok Shop

Through her creative strategies and engaging content, Bella has carved out a niche for herself in the competitive landscape of online retail.

Despite encountering hurdles along the way, Bella’s journey on TikTok Shop has been marked by valuable lessons and memorable milestones, including record-breaking sales of more than RM300,000 in a month.

With determination in her heart and a vision for the future, Bella is excited to continue her entrepreneurial journey, embracing the challenges that lie ahead and inspiring those around her.

Fertility Frontiers: Dr Raihana’s Quest for Motherhood Miracles and Wellness Empowerment — @dr.raihana.isma

Dr Raihana began her TikTok Shop journey to support aspiring mothers on their journey to conceive a baby. — Picture courtesy of TikTok Shop

Dr Raihana Ismail, or Dr Rai, is not only a successful entrepreneur but also a passionate advocate for women’s health and wellness.

As the chief executive officer of Efferty International Sdn Bhd, Dr Raihana has become a leading figure in the field of fertility and wellness.

Her TikTok Shop journey began with a mission to support aspiring mothers on their journey to conceive a baby.

Through her TikTok Shop, Dr Raihana shares her expertise and offers products designed to support women’s health, inspiring a community of strength and resilience.

With a goal of reaching one million ‘Efferty babies’, Dr Raihana remains committed to empowering mothers and helping them achieve their dreams of motherhood.

Baking Success: Munirah’s Recipe for Business Triumph and Motherhood on TikTok Shop — @munymunch

Inspired by her mother's delicious brownie recipe, Munirah showcases her brownies from Muny Munch Bakery on TikTok Live. — Picture courtesy of TikTok Shop.

Munirah, a driven entrepreneur behind Muny Munch Bakery and devoted mother, began her journey after gaining valuable experience as a financial analyst.

Inspired by her mother’s delicious brownie recipe, Munirah saw an opportunity to turn her passion for baking into a thriving business.

With the rise of TikTok’s Live feature, she recognised the platform as the perfect avenue to showcase her brownies to a wide audience.

Balancing the demands of entrepreneurship and motherhood is no easy feat, but Munirah’s commitment ensures that her children’s needs are always met.

From sending them off to school in the morning to tucking them into bed at night, she juggles her duties with grace and determination.

Munirah balances the demands of entrepreneurship and motherhood to ensure that her children’s needs are always met. — Picture courtesy of TikTok Shop

Munirah’s proudest moment on TikTok Shop came when her hard work paid off in a significant way, achieving an impressive RM177,000 in sales per month.

Through her journey, Munirah has learned the importance of perseverance and staying true to her goals. As she continues to build her business and nurture her family, Munirah remains steadfast in her pursuit of success, both personally and professionally.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day, let’s take a moment to honour the extraordinary mothers in our lives and the incredible women who are making a difference in the world.

The stories of Bella, Dr Raihana, and Munirah serve as testaments to the endless possibilities that await those who dare to dream and pursue their passions.

They remind us of the power of determination, perseverance, and resilience.