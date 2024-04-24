KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) will be launching a TV app to stream videos uploaded to the social network soon.

X chief executive officer Linda Yaccarino said the X TV app will be the “go-to companion for a high quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen” for X users.

“From the small screen to the big screen X is changing everything. Soon we’ll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App,” she posted on X yesterday.

In a short preview video shared by Yaccarino, the X TV App appears to have an interface similar to Youtube.

The app, she said, will support cross-device viewing, which would allow users to start watching a video on their phone and then resume watching it on their TV.

Other features include a trending video algorithm, AI-powered topics, enhanced video search, effortless casting and a wide availability on most smart TVs.

Yaccarino said the app is still being developed and called for users to share their ideas for the project.

In January, X posted on its website that the social network is now a video-first platform with its users watching videos in eight out of 10 sessions.

Last month, billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk, who owns X, hinted that the new feature was “coming soon” while quoting a post which read: “You can soon watch your favourite X long form videos directly on your Smart TVs.”