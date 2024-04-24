KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — For its annual Earth Hour movement, Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast and Hard Rock International once again stood in support of global conservation leader World Wildlife Fund (WWF), bringing the brand’s ‘Save The Planet’ motto to life.

Recently, Hard Rock Hotels, Cafes and Casinos around the globe participated by “going dark” for one hour starting at 8:30pm local time.

In partnership with JungleWalla Desaru, Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast ignited the wild with its new conservation initiative aimed at rewilding Desaru Coast and its surrounding forests.

Building upon the foundation of music and sustainability, the resort’s ‘Amplified Acoustics’ project focused on two vital conservation efforts: Photography Documentation and Bioacoustics.

Bonnie Yap (centre) during a mangrove tour in Sungai Lebam. — Picture courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast

Photography documentation

In an effort to raise awareness about wildlife conservation in Desaru Coast, the resort gathered four local photographers: Bonnie Yap, Peter Ong, Yusuf Madi and Sanjitpaal Singh.

The award-winning photographers captured the dynamic ecosystem of Desaru Coast, aiming to identify wildlife species and document their habitats in various locations.

This collaboration marked a pivotal moment for the resort as Malaysia’s top wildlife photographers united for the same cause.

“I enjoyed the energy of the group and everyone sharing their knowledge about wildlife conservation,” said Yap.

“It’s commendable that the hotel continues this yearly event and organises mangrove tours to help guests appreciate the surrounding natural environment,” she added.

Ong agreed, saying: “I am so glad to see wildlife still has a place there.

“We can develop sustainably and responsibly so that humans are still able to enjoy themselves comfortably whilst ensuring there is enough living space for the wildlife who came before us.”

A closeup shot of Stork-Billed Kingfisher. — Picture by Peter Ong

Photographs captured during this expedition will not only showcase via an exhibition at the resort but also sent for further research, contributing to the broader understanding and conservation efforts of Desaru Coast’s biodiversity.

Bioacoustics Music

Considered the heart of Hard Rock’s DNA, the resort delved into the realm of sound by recording the natural symphony of Desaru Coast’s wilderness.

This innovative approach not only reinforces the hotel's commitment to music and sound but also emphasises the importance of environmental conservation.

By recording the diverse soundscapes of Desaru Coast’s ecosystems, researchers can decipher and understand the language of the forests more effectively.

Leading the charge

According to Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast general manager Murray Aitken, the resort is ready to amplify its commitment towards environmental conservation and make a lasting impact on Desaru Coast’s biodiversity.

“We’re excited to lead the charge in this initiative, uniting individuals passionate about both music and nature to drive forward conservation endeavours that align with our core values,” said Aitken.

“Through the powerful mediums of photography documentation and bioacoustics, we believe we can make a significant difference long-term,” he added.

(From left) Yana, Aitken, Ong, Yap, Sanjitpaal, Yusuf and the resort’s director of sales and marketing Sharon Teo. — Picture courtesy of Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast

According to the resort’s sustainability manager Siti Norazliyana (Yana), capturing the essence of Desaru Coast’s wildlife and ecosystems through photography will not only raise awareness but contribute valuable data for research and conservation efforts.

“Similarly, bioacoustics allows us to delve into the intricate soundscape of the environment, providing insights into the health and dynamics of the ecosystem,” she said.

The resort also teamed up with Canon to provide guests a chance to explore the wildlife surrounding its premises using Canon cameras for free.

Participants were invited to share three photographs captured during their hotel stay and the best photographs were displayed during Earth Hour. The photograph with the most votes received a stay at the resort.

For more information, visit here.