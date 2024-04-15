KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — American singer-guitarist John Mayer has partnered with Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet to design a timepiece.

Audemars Piguet’s collaboration with the seven-time Grammy winner continues its enriching dialogues with talented individuals, whose creative vision has led to the creation of micro-mechanical wonders.

An avid watch collector and long-time friend of the brand, Mayer lent his collector’s eye and taste for precision and aesthetic beauty to the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar.

“My favourite watches have dials that you can stare endlessly at. A great watch dial feels like a picture window — you look into it, not at it,” said Mayer, 46.

Advertisement

For the occasion, Mayer applied his sensibilities to create a distinctive timepiece, limited to 200 pieces, that combines the aesthetic of the Royal Oak with the astronomical roots of the perpetual calendar.

The result is an elegant watch in 18-carat white gold, enhanced by a deep blue dial. — Picture courtesy of Audemars Piguet

The result is an elegant watch in 18-carat white gold, enhanced by a deep blue dial. Mayer worked hand in hand with the brand’s teams to design the picturesque ‘Crystal Sky’ dial.

Advertisement

Aside from the Mayer timepiece, the brand unveiled seven new Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet references in 38 and 41 mm, all in 18-carat pink gold.

Designed to fit all wrists, these models include the new aesthetic introduced in 2023 on the first stainless steel timepieces, as well as the collection’s signature dial design.

Five years after its launch, the collection continues to evolve and today boasts a large range of sizes, materials, colours and complications.

The ‘signature’ embossed dial pattern was specially created for the collection and replaced the previous dials that were more sober in design.

Conceived by the design team in collaboration with Swiss guilloché craftsman Yann von Kaenel, this decoration enhances legibility and the play on the light.

One of the seven new Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet. — Picture courtesy of Audemars Piguet

Emphasising comfort and legibility, these seven new reverences feature elongated, flattened, facetted and polished 18-carat pink gold hour-markers.

In Malaysia, Audemars Piguet is located at The Starhill. For more details, visit here.