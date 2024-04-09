KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — For this year’s Hari Raya, luxury beauty retailer Kens Apothecary has unveiled a range of festive items such as money envelope, gift box sleeve and hang tag in blue and gold.

Inspired by Islamic architecture, they incorporate intricate patterns that pay tribute to the auspicious celebration.

The company recently held a buka puasa event with local celebrities such Awal Ashaari, Scha Al-Yahya and Azrel Ismail in attendance.

Guests were treated to a special menu, the result of Kens Apothecary’s collaboration with fine dining restaurant Jwala Kuala Lumpur.

Available until April 14, the menu features the restaurant’s specialties including its peach and rose-infused laddoo, inspired by Goutal’s Petite Cherie and Rose Pompon fragrances.

The Kens Apothecary x Jwala collaboration features the restaurant’s specialties. — Picture courtesy of Kens Apothecary

According to Kens Apothecary founder Ken Lim, the cross-industry partnership is a boon for both food and fragrance fans.

“This collaboration brings the fragrance segment to customers in a more tactile and experiential setting that is completely different from what they experience at our boutiques.

“It’s an exciting treat for the senses,” said Lim.

During the dinner, Kens Apothecary also unveiled fool proof tips and tricks to prep skin so guests can glow in time for Raya.

The demonstration by the company’s head of education Hubert W Hoi featured best-in-class products such as Eve Lom Cleansing Balm, Augustinus Bader Cream and Caudalie Beauty Elixir.

Queen Serum, Omorovicza’s latest addition to the complexion-perfecting Queen Collection. — Picture courtesy of Omorovicza

The following week, Kens Apothecary launched Queen Serum, Omorovicza’s latest addition to the complexion-perfecting Queen Collection.

Non-sensitising and specifically developed for daytime wear, the Queen Serum is said to visibly reduce depth of wrinkles, using innovative actives which help achieve a retinol-like effect.

For more details, visit here.