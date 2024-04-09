PETALING JAYA, April 9 — Malaysian celebrity chef, entrepreneur and singer-songwriter Datuk Fazley Yaakob has launched his latest product in collaboration with local Bumiputera company ENKÉ Malaysia.

Their new fragrance line named Pâtissier Pure Parfum draws inspiration from the artistry of pâtissiers.

The scent is said to naturally evoke the sweet and alluring aroma inspired by the art of pastry, adding a hint of sophistication and sweetness.

Moreover, the product is Muslim-friendly as it does not contain alcohol.

The introductory edition of this perfume, recently unveiled at an event in Hotel Maya, consists of three variants called Parisian Macarons, Lemon Meringue Pie and Vanilla Cream Puff.

Parisian Macarons emanates the scent of almonds, pistachio, roses, vanilla, caramelised sugar and musk while Lemon Meringue Pie carries the aroma of lemon, creamy notes and buttery crust ending with vanilla and sugar.

As for Vanilla Cream Puff, it offers notes of rich vanilla, creamy pastry, caramel and sugar.

Fazley drew inspiration from the fragrance of pastries along with fresh flowers and aromatic spices commonly found in premium pastries.

This mirrors the gentle, sweet and imaginative essence of an authentic 'pâtissier', crafting an enchanting experience.

In addition, Fazley has about 36 scents that will be produced. But for now, the focus is on these three variants.

Fazley and ENKÉ Malaysia announced their collaboration and presented the introductory edition of their perfume. — Picture by Shah Shamshiri

“The collaboration idea materialised through the willingness of ENKÉ in searching for a brand ambassador despite facing countless challenges and obstacles throughout their eight years of operation,” said Fazley.

He added that many companies throughout Europe and the United States have incorporated food elements such as vanilla, blueberry and strawberry into their products.

Fazley has achieved numerous successes throughout his career. Just recently, he received Asean’s Outstanding Celebrity Chef award at the Asean Food and Travel Awards 2024.

When asked for advice to young entrepreneurs planning to start a business, he said: “Don't be afraid to take risks.”

For more details on the fragrance, visit its Instagram account.