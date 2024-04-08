KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — TM has announced that Unifi TV is offering free viewing to Unifi Home customers in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration. During the free viewing period, customers will have access to all of its 78 channels although there is some limitation for the beIN Sports channels.

Unifi TV free viewing will last until 13 April

According to the FAQ on Unifi’s website, the free viewing period has already started on 7 April. Customers can continue enjoying the free access until this coming Saturday, 13 April.

The free viewing experience is not only limited to the Unifi TV boxes as customers can also enjoy it through the Unifi TV app for Android and iOS. If you are somehow not able to access the premium channels for free on your Unifi TV box, you may have to restart the device first according to the FAQ.

Some exceptions for beIN Sports channels

As noted earlier, there are some limitations specific to the beIN Sports channels. You can still check out all four beIN Sports channels on Unifi TV for free this coming Raya but there’s some gap in terms of the actual duration period.

Specifically, the free access to beIN Sports channels is only available from 8 to 9 April as well as 12 to 13 April. To see the list of channels and contents that are available during Unifi TV’s Hari Raya free viewing offer, check out the All Channels and Catch Up sections on the mini-site for Unifi TV’s Ultimate Max Pack. — SoyaCincau

