KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Shell Recharge and ParkEasy have recently deployed a 180kW DC Charger at Shell LDP Puchong South. The Shell station is located at the tail end of LDP’s Ayer Hitam Layby near D’Alpinia Business Park.

The location features a 180kW StarCharge DC unit with two CCS2 nozzles placed between two side parking bays. The charging bays are covered with solar panels which provide shade and protection from the elements. Similar to other Shell Recharge locations, the charging bays are equipped with parking barriers to prevent hogging.

— SoyaCincau pic

Similar to most Shell Recharge HPC sites, the charger is priced at RM2.20 per kWh and there’s a confirmation fee of RM5.00 to book the charging spot. Shell Recharge and ParkEasy also impose an idle fee of RM8 for every 15 minutes, 15 minutes after charging has ended.

However, if you have a Platinum membership offered complimentary for Porsche EV owners for three years, the rate is only RM0.80 per kWh. Meanwhile, Shell Recharge also offers a Gold Membership for RM835 per year which offers a 40 per cent discounted charging rate of RM1.30 per kWh. Even the idle fee is discounted to RM4 per 15 minutes for Platinum members.

The membership comes with an annual quota of 850kWh. If you need more, you can purchase an add-on of RM60 per 70kWh (RM0.86 per kWh) for Platinum or RM80 per 70kWh (RM1.14 per kWh) for Gold.

In case you missed it, Shell Recharge has recently deployed a 180kW DC charger along LPT2 highway at Shell R&R Perasing. It is expected to be ready before the Raya holidays. — SoyaCincau