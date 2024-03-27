KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― SAIC Motor has officially launched the MG4 in Malaysia. The electric hatchback has finally received its official grand launch in our market today after the company kicked off the preview tour for the new model as well as the MG ZS EV last month.

MG4 Malaysia pricing, colourway, warranty, early bird offer

Advertisement

As per what the company has announced before, the MG4 can be obtained in four variants here in Malaysia and here are their official pricing:

• MG4 Standard: RM103,999

• MG4 Lux: RM128,999

Advertisement

• MG4 Lux Extended Range (ER): RM148,999

• MG4 XPower: RM158,999

The new EV comes with a multitude of colour options including Volcano Orange, Holborn Blue, Black Pearl, Camden Grey, Arctic White, Dynamic Red, and Monumer Silver. There is also the Racing Green option which is exclusive to the XPower model although the Monumer Silver colourway is not available for this variant.

Meanwhile, the MG4 comes standard with a 7-year/150,000km warranty for the vehicle alone. There is also a separate 8-year/180,000km warranty for the EV’s high-voltage battery and SAIC Motor Malaysia also offers 1-to-1 battery exchange if its state of health goes under 70 per cent during the warranty period.

As part of the launch, the company will provide a free 7kW home wallbox charger inclusive of installation to MG4 Standard customers. On the other hand, MG4 Lux customers will receive an 11kW home wallbox charger instead.

For those who prefer Lux ER and XPower variants instead, they will be provided with charging credits worth RM1,000 that they can use at DC Handal and JomCharge chargers. However, do note that this offer is valid until the end of April 2024.

MG4 Malaysia quick specs

With four different variants to choose from, Malaysian customers have access to three rear-wheel drive (RWD) options as well as one all-wheel drive (AWD) model.

For the RWD options, the base model would be the Standard variant which has been equipped with a 125kW (168hp) electric motor that also produces 250Nm of torque. This variant also features a 51kWh battery pack that allows the EV to deliver a WLTP-rated range of up to 350km.

Next in the list is the Luxury model which has a more powerful 150kW (201hp) motor although it still produces the same amount of maximum torque as its Standard counterpart at 250Nm. This model also has a larger 64kWh battery which allows it to have a better range at up to 435km.

Then, there is also the Extended Range version which has the largest battery capacity among all MG4 variants in Malaysia at 77kWh. This model can deliver up to 520km of range and that’s not all: the Extended Range is also the most powerful RWD-based MG4 given its 180kW (241hp) motor that also delivers 350Nm of torque.

The top-of-the-line model is the MG4 XPower which is a performance-oriented offering. This AWD hatchback comes with two electric motors that delivers a total output of 320kW (429hp) and 600Nm of torque.

With the help of the powerful dual motor setup, the XPower can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds together with a top speed of 200km/h. Fitted with the same 64kWh battery pack as per the Luxury variant, the extra firepower did affect its range though as the XPower model has a WLTP-range of just 385km.

Here’s a summary of the main specifications for all four variants of the MG4:

To learn more, don’t forget to check out our initial experience with the MG4 right here. ― SoyaCincau