KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Malaysian pewter manufacturer and retailer Royal Selangor has a lot to offer this season, from beloved Marvel characters to Raya-themed homeware.

At a media event yesterday, Royal Selangor managing director Datuk Yong Yoon Li presented the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection at The RuMa Hotel’s Librari. He was joined by Royal Selangor executive director Chen Tien Yu.

In a season long collaboration with The Ruma Hotel, both brands will co-host several Spring/Summer-inspired activities and events.

The newest collection features a range of themes including the Zodiac, calligraphy art and light and sound elements. Also featured are beloved franchises Star Wars, DC Comics and Marvel such as the Hulk character, now immortalised as a pewter figurine.

The iconic Hulk character immortalised as a pewter figurine. — Picture courtesy of Royal Selangor

For Raya, offerings include the Atiya Nut Tray where each dish is removable and ideal for serving nuts and nibble. The Lumos fruit bowl is a statement piece that enhances one’s living area.

One can add a rustic touch to the celebrations with the Hana Tray. The natural warmth of the wooden tray enhances the presentation.

You can also unwind and connect over a cup of tea. With its graceful design, the elegant teapot makes the tea-drinking ritual meaningful.

Additionally, a well-crafted tea caddy not only preserves the freshness of the tea leaves but also becomes a statement piece.

The Spring/Summer collection will be on display at The RuMa Hotel’s Librari from March 22.

All products are available at Royal Selangor stores, authorised dealers and online.