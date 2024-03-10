KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Tesla EV charging network in Malaysia is about to expand again very soon with the addition of Gamuda Cove in Kuala Langat to the list. While the site is not yet live, it is a sight to behold as there are 24 charging bays waiting to serve Tesla users over there soon.

Interesting mix of Supercharger and Destination Charger

Located in the parking lot between Gamuda Cove’s Starbucks Drive-Thru branch and RUD Karting, this is the largest Tesla charging site in Malaysia to date. Out of the 24 charging bays, only 6 of them feature Superchargers while the other 18 bays have been equipped with Destination Chargers.

Advertisement

As a comparison, below is the breakdown of other Tesla charging sites in Malaysia so far:

Pavilion Bukit Jalil: 6 Superchargers, 2 Destination Chargers

Tesla Service Centre Cyberjaya: 4 Superchargers, 4 Destination Chargers

Sunway Big Box Iskandar Puteri Johor: 4 Superchargers, 3 Destination Chargers

Freeport A’Famosa Outlet Melaka: 4 Superchargers, 1 Destination Charger

Pavilion KL: 8 Superchargers

Sunway Pyramid: 4 Superchargers

The Ship Campus Penang: 8 Destination Chargers

Sunway Velocity Mall KL: 6 Destination Chargers

Sunway Putra Mall KL: 6 Destination Chargers

Pavilion Damansara Heights: 5 Destination Chargers

All Seasons Place Penang: 4 Destination Chargers

With the addition of Gamuda Cove, there is now a total of 93 charging bays in 12 locations throughout Peninsular Malaysia exclusively for Tesla owners. From this figure, there are currently 57 Destination Chargers together with 36 Superchargers.

The Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has previously said Tesla is required to install at least 50 Superchargers within 3 years of setting up its operation in Malaysia. At the moment, the company has surpassed more than half of the requirements. — SoyaCincau pic

Advertisement

Tesla has covered more than 50 per cent of the government’s Supercharger requirements

The Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has previously said Tesla is required to install at least 50 Superchargers within 3 years of setting up its operation in Malaysia. At the moment, the company has surpassed more than half of the requirements.

However, the government has also asked Tesla to open up at least 30 per cent of Superchargers in Malaysia to non-Tesla EVs. This is something that the company has not implemented so far and we have yet to see any indication that it will take place anytime soon. — SoyaCincau