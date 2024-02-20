KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — As a strategic move to redefine the horological landscape in the heart of KL, TAG Heuer has opened its newest boutique at The Exchange TRX,

The 1,300 square feet boutique features a modern and sleek design that pays homage to the Swiss luxury watchmaker's heritage while incorporating contemporary elements.

To celebrate its opening, TAG Heuer introduced a collection of limited-edition timepieces, available only at the TRX boutique. These watches embody the brand's innovation and Swiss craftsmanship, making them must-have additions for watch connoisseurs and collectors.

The store opening was graced by celebrities including local actor Jack Tan, who starred in the award-winning 'Abang Adik'. — Picture courtesy of TAG Heuer

The store opening was graced by celebrities including local actor Jack Tan, who starred in the award-winning Abang Adik. There were also performances by Hands Percussion and a lion dance troupe.

A key highlight is the appointment of Brice Tchaplyguine as the new managing director of TAG Heuer Southeast Asia, Australia and Korea.

Drawing on a rich experience in the luxury watch industry, he brings a fresh perspective to the brand.

Tchaplyguine at the new boutique, which celebrated its opening at The Exchange TRX recently. — Picture courtesy of TAG Heuer

“Our new space not only celebrates our heritage and craftsmanship but also represents our commitment to providing an elevated and personalised shopping experience for our clientele.” said Tchaplyguine.

Visitors can explore TAG Heuer's diverse collection, including iconic timepieces such as the Carrera, Monaco and Aquoracer series, as well as limited editions and avant-garde creations.

TAG Heuer is located on the ground floor of The Exchange TRX, KL. For details, call 03-30511860.