TOKYO, Feb 20 ― Digital nomads are globetrotters who work remotely from wherever they please. They often settle in Asia for its mild climate and low cost of living. Until now, however, they have found it difficult to set up in Japan, as the country did not offer them a specific visa. However, this will no longer be the case from March onwards.

From this date, Japan will join the 60 or so countries around the world that offer visas for these remote workers, who manage their business activities entirely from abroad. However, the criteria adopted by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government are far more restrictive than those in force in other destinations around the globe.

Thus, digital nomads wishing to telecommute from Japan will need to demonstrate a minimum annual income equivalent to ¥10 million (around RM326,939), according to the Japanese government, reports The Japan Times. They must also have private health insurance.

Once they've obtained this precious document, foreign remote workers will be allowed to work from any city in Japan. But under no circumstances will they be able to take up another job locally. They will also be unable to rent accommodation on a long-term basis.

The Japanese visa for digital nomads is valid for six months. It does not give workers access to permanent residence in the country and cannot be renewed. Those wishing to return to Japan once their visa has expired will have to wait six months after leaving the country before reapplying.

What's more, this visa will not be available to everyone. Only nationals of 49 countries and territories with which Japan has signed a tax treaty or visa exemption agreement, such as the USA, Australia and Singapore, will be eligible.

The announcement of this new visa caused quite a stir in online communities of digital nomads, where some took offense at the Japanese government's demands. One user referred to it as a “glorified tourist visa” on a Reddit forum about Japan.

Many countries roll out the red carpet for foreign teleworkers, offering them highly attractive visas. South Korea, for example, allows them to stay for two years. But the most generous destination for working people with a wanderlust is none other than Spain, with its visa for digital nomads valid for five years. ― ETX Studio