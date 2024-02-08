KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — The Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is welcoming the lunar new year with a giant golden dragon sculpture.

Standing tall at 12 feet in height and 25 feet in length, the hand-crafted model made of polystyrene is the crown jewel of KLIA’s Chinese New Year campaign themed Celestial Splendour at Terminal 1 this year.

The sculpture, painted in dazzling gold, has been entered into the Malaysia Book of Records as the Biggest Golden Dragon sculpture in Malaysia.

The dragon which symbolises power, tradition and imperial grandeur is also accompanied by a majestic dragon throne centrepiece, taking passengers back to the glorious days of ‘Old China’.

The unveiling was officiated by Malaysia Airports senior general manager and commercial services Hani Ezra with Malaysia Book of Records’s chief marketing officer Jwan Heah Yeow Hooi present to hand certification of the recognition.

Malaysia Airports senior general manager and commercial services,Hani Ezra (right) being presented with the certificate for the record-breaking feat by Malaysia Book of Records's Chief Marketing Officer Jwan Heah Yeow Hooi (left). —Picture by Raymond Manuel.

“Malaysia is a tapestry of culture, religion and tradition which signifies our nations rich diversity.

“As we usher in the lunar new year, we are reminded that despite our diverse cultures and beliefs, this celebration becomes a shared experience crossing borders to bring joy and a sense of renewal to everyone,” Hani said.

KLIA’s Celestial Splendour will welcome visitors with an array of cultural performances starting from February 4 to February 24.

These performances include Acrobatic Lion Dance, Diablo performances, Lantern workshops and many more.