KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — 2024 is quickly shaping up to be an eventful year for music and lifestyle enthusiasts in Malaysia.

Here are five most-anticipated events happening in the next two months:

Cha Eun-woo will perform in Kuala Lumpur during his 'Just One 10 Minute (Mystery Elevator)' solo tour. — Picture via Instagram/eunwo.o_c

Cha Eun-woo’s ‘Just One 10 Minute (Mystery Elevator)’

South Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo will make a stopover in Kuala Lumpur during his Just One 10 Minute (Mystery Elevator) solo tour on February 24.

The tour will include eight stops across seven Asian countries, with KL being his second destination.

Eun-woo, a member of the Kpop boy band Astro, held his first-ever solo fan meeting tour, titled Just One 10 Minute, in 2019.

A second tour called Just One 10 Minute: Starry Caravan followed suit in 2022.

The Just One 10 Minute concerts aim “to show everything about Cha Eun-Woo to make you fall in love with him in 10 minutes”.

The concert will be held at Stadium Malawati Shah Alam, with ticket prices ranging between RM358 and RM858.

Tickets holders will also receive a photocard with Eun-woo’s signature.

Ed Sheeran ‘+ - = ÷ x’ Tour

After a five-year gap, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is returning to perform in Kuala Lumpur for his + - = ÷ x Tour, also known as The Mathematics Tour, on February 24.

Sheeran will serenade his audience alongside special guest star, singer-songwriter Calum Scott.

The four-time Grammy winner last performed in Malaysia during his Divide World tour in 2019.

The tour kicked off on April 23, 2022 and the Asia leg of the tour will run until March 16, featuring performances across the region.

Sheeran’s concert will take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, with ticket prices ranging between RM198 and RM1,388.

Virtual YouTubers expected to liven up the Nijigen Expo, including Luca Kaneshiro, Rosemi Lovelock and Petra Gurin. — Picture via Instagram/nijigenexpo

Nijigen Expo 2024

The Nijigen Expo, one of the largest Anime, Comic and Games (ACG) events in South-east Asia, will take place from March 1 to March 3.

The three-day event is set to take place at the Mines International Exhibition & Convention Centre in Selangor.

This year, the D4DJ music media franchise — comprising live disc jockey performances, an anime series and smartphone games — will be making their debut at the Nijigen Expo.

Several virtual YouTubers are also expected to liven up the event, including Luca Kaneshiro, Rosemi Lovelock and Petra Gurin.

Although ticket prices are capped at RM39 per day, children aged between 5 and 12 and people with disabilities are eligible for RM10 tickets. A three-day express pass is also available for RM109.

The three-hour 'Underground: Butterfingers, Hujan & Bunkface' concert will take place at Sunway Lagoon on March 2.— Picture via Instagram/hitmansolutions

Underground: Butterfingers, Hujan & Bunkface concert

Three indie bands will share the stage at the Underground: Butterfingers, Hujan & Bunkface at the Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon on March 2.

Organised by Hitman Solutions, each band will perform their classic hits for 45 minutes during the three-hour concert.

Founded in 1993, legendary underground band Butterfingers has released six albums to date and made a comeback with the Malayneum concert in October 2023.

Meanwhile, rock band Hujan has produced nine albums so far while its counterpart, Bunkface has released five albums to date.

Ticket prices for the concert range between RM149 and RM499.

Canadian rock band Sum 41 will hold their farewell performance at the Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur on March 5. — Picture via Instagram/sum41

Sum 41

Canadian rock band Sum 41 is set to perform their swansong at the Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur on March 5.

Founded in 1996, the band rose to fame with its first studio album, All Killer No Filler, which sold over two million copies due to hit singles like Fat Lip and In Too Deep.

In May 2023, Sum 41 announced their disbanding but did not state the reasons for the decision.

The band’s global farewell tour, Sum 41: Tour of the Setting Sum, will include concerts in Japan, Singapore and Indonesia before concluding their glorious 28-year journey in Malaysia.

Ticket prices for Sum 41's final concert range between RM249 and RM349.

The band will also be releasing their eighth and final studio album, Heaven :x: Hell, on March 29.