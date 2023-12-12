KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Google has released its annual year in search for 2023, celebrating most searched figures and moments in 25 years of Google Search.

From most searched decade to the most searched performance, all have been compiled into a three minutes and 48 seconds video which was shared across its social media.

The K-Pop craze continues as South Korean act Blackpink is the most searched girls band in the platform's history while megagroup BTS holds the title for the most searched boy band.

American singer Beyonce has snatched the most searched performance on the platform with a few clips of her Renaissance World Tour performance in Houston taking centre stage.

This is following a trend coined by Beyonce as the ‘mute challenge’ where the crowd would stop what they were doing and go silent after she utters the line ‘look around, everybody’s on mute’ during her performance of Energy.

Meanwhile, Time magazine's person of the year, Taylor Swift is the most searched songwriter on Google.

Swift’s Eras World Tour has also recently surpassed the US$1 billion (RM4.6 billion) mark in gross according to Pollstar.

Indian cinema also made waves with clips from the blockbuster film Jawan starring Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan being featured in the video.

Google's year in search 2023 has garnered over 1.4 million views on Youtube in less than 24 hours while on X (previously known as Twitter), the video has been reposted over 4,000 times at the time of writing.