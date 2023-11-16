KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Displaced from their homes and denied refuge in neighbouring countries, the war in Gaza has left Palestinians between a rock and a hard place.

For Kika Goldstein, a Brazilian artist with German-Jewish heritage, the war reminds her of the primitive days when cavemen acted on instincts rather than logic.

And, Gaza to her, is now akin to a cave.

Kika Goldstein, a Brazilian artist with German-Jewish heritage, displays her 'Return to the Cave' painting at the Colours for Gaza exhibition. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

“Caves, made of hard and sharp rocks, were the shelters that people used in ancient times to hide and protect themselves.

“That is what Gaza has become for Palestinians today: a cave. And, they are hoping to see light outside the cave.

“The conflict also shows that we are sliding back to a primitive mindset by fighting rather than having real conversations,” said Kika, describing her Return to the Cave painting at the Colours for Gaza art exhibition yesterday (November 15).

Organised by Galeri Puteh, over 90 artists showcased a total of 107 artworks at the exhibition in KL Eco City Mall to demonstrate their solidarity with Palestinians.

Galeri Puteh co-founders Nizam Rahmat and Mimie Abdullah. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Galeri Puteh co-founders Nizam Rahmat and Mimie Abdullah said the Israel-Palestine war that erupted last month expedited their plans to hold an art exhibition on Palestine.

“In just two days, we have collected about RM50,000 through art sales.

“The proceeds will be channelled to aid Palestinians through legitimate non-profits,” they said.

Local artists also took the opportunity to portray the agony that besieged Palestinians face through their creative expressions.

Dzurfazree, who goes by his artist name Yeng, came up with the Darah Syurga portrait that features a pair of baju Melayu and baju kebaya drenched in blood.

“It is not about the aesthetics, but more about the feelings,” the 26-year-old artist said.

“Palestinians are our siblings by religion. So, I infused local elements like the traditional Malay attire in my work to show that the bloodshed in Gaza affects Muslims here too.”

'The Beneficent' sculpture, a 3D portrayal of the Arabic word "Ar-Rahman” by fine arts graduate Burhanuddin Bakri. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Meanwhile, fine arts graduate Burhanuddin Bakri, 30, unveiled his sculpture The Beneficent, a three-dimensional portrayal of the Arabic word “Ar-Rahman”.

Burhanuddin said most visitors were impressed with the techniques he used to translate the two-dimensional Islamic calligraphy art into a three-dimensional sculpture.

“The sculpture involved multiple elements, such as flow, movement, dynamism and interlocking.

“For me, ‘Ar-Rahman’ is a very meaningful word that serves as a guidance to all of us.

“It is a reminder for us to love and care for each other generously to sustain peace in the world,” he said.

The Colours for Gaza art exhibition will run until next Tuesday (November 21).