KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 —Netflix viewers will soon be able to binge-watch, binge-eat and binge-shop all at the same time in the fantasy realms of their favourite shows soon.

This will be a reality once the streaming giant’s Netflix House — its first-ever permanent retail premises — rolls out the red carpet in the United States in 2025.

Netflix vice president of consumer products Josh Simon told Bloomberg last week that Netflix viewers can eat, drink and shop based on some of the streaming platform’s most popular shows in Netflix House outlets.

Visitors to Netflix House, he said, will also have the opportunity to attempt an obstacle course adapted from the Korean hit series, Squid Game.

Each outlet will feature rotating installations, ticketed shows as well as restaurants with food and spirits inspired by Netflix’s popular series and shows.

Netflix previously brought their top-rated shows alive for fans through events like The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience musical tours and Netflix Bites pop-up restaurants, that treated fans to drinks and dishes adapted from the Stranger Things series.

Netflix House however will be its largest-ever investment to offer a full-fledged physical fan experience to their viewers.

After launching the first two Netflix House in the US by 2025, Netflix will set out to establish more such outlets across the globe.