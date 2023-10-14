KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Oscar-winning actress Penélope Cruz has been appointed as Geox's inaugural brand ambassador.

The renowned glamour icon will lend her elegance to the Italian footwear brand's global campaign, divided into two phases. The first phase aligns with the women's Autumn-Winter 23-24 collection, with the second phase dedicated to the Spring-Summer 24 season.

Geox founder and chairman Mario Moretti Polegato recognised the Vanilla Sky star as an ideal ambassador to convey the brand's philosophy.

“She will convey our new brand positioning to the world because she embodies a style evolution which blurs the line between beauty, well-being and comfort - a winning philosophy that has always underpinned our product designs,” said Polegato.

A capsule collected has been crafted by Penélope and her sister Mónica Cruz, who is a ballerina and actress. Slated for release in the Spring-Summer 2024 season, the collection is tailored for modern women, melding elegance with comfort.

“Over the past two decades, Mónica and I have ventured into numerous collaborations within the fashion realm. Our shared passion for fashion and the joy of working together has driven us to embark on this endeavour once again,” said Penélope.

Shoes for the season

Where Geox's Autumn-Winter 23/24 collection is concerned, it offers a diverse range of women's and men's footwear that marries style with innovative technology.

The men's footwear features new designs crafted from eco-friendly materials. — Picture courtesy of Geox

The men's footwear features new designs and classic aesthetics crafted from eco-friendly materials, paired with Geox's patented technology for breathability, waterproofing and thermo-regulation.

Spherica's cushioning system, with spheres on the outsole, extends to lace-ups, loafers, ankle boots and Chelsea boots set on a lug sole in leather or suede. Cupsole sneakers come in various styles, including elasticated lacing and chunky outsoles.

The collection includes black or dark-brown derby lace-ups, Chelsea boots and ankle boots suitable for formal outfits. These styles combine classic aesthetics with the comfort of sneakers, thanks to waterproof breathable outsoles.

The women’s collection offers a wide array of shapes and styles. — Picture courtesy of Geox

Meanwhile, the women’s collection offers a wide array of shapes and styles to cater to everyone's daily needs.

The Walk Pleasure range represents a modern take on formality, featuring masculine lace-ups, court shoes, loafers, boots and ankle boots.

Crafted from premium brushed black leather or suede, these classic pieces are complemented by riding boots in refined tumbled leather, available in ankle height.

Some boots feature high heels and crocodile-print leather while ballet flats, low-heeled loafers and suede ankle boots sport a rich burgundy or dark-denim palette, adorned with a gold-tone metal buckle.

The Autumn/Winter 23/24 collection is available at all Geox stores in Malaysia.