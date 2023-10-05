KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — As Disney turns 100 this month, French fashion designer Christian Louboutin has launched a timely tribute with a Marvel-inspired footwear and accessories collection.

The limited-edition collection, launched yesterday (Oct 4), draws inspiration from the famed Infinity Stones, Marvel comics’ first ever character Namor and the Moon Knight’s mysterious black and silver suit.

The collection includes Bifrost boots with jewelled heels which represent the mystical bridge that connects the Nine Realms. There are also the Infinity Clutch and Sandal, a shoulder purse and footwear adorned with the Infinity Stones.

Louboutin also rolled out its first-ever baseball cap, The Mighty Loubi Cap. — Picture courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Louboutin also rolled out its first-ever baseball cap, The Mighty Loubi Cap, that was crafted from nylon and embellished with unique fish scale patterns called the Namor Spikes.

Additionally, Marvel has styled Louboutin as its latest superhero in a special edition comic book. The comic book features Louboutin as an Egyptian archaeologist on a quest with his shoe and accessory collection, alongside other Marvel characters like Black Widow, Shuri, Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers.

Both brands celebrated their latest collaboration with a joint logo, a subtle blend of both Marvel and Louboutin’s signatures. This is the second collaboration between the two household names since Louboutin reinvented Cinderella’s iconic glass slippers in 2012.

The collection is on display at selected Christian Louboutin boutiques worldwide. For more details, visit here.