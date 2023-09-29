KUALA LUMPUR, September 29 — GrabFood users can now enjoy their favourite meals at a lower delivery price thanks to a new feature.

As of August 2023, Malaysian GrabFood users have saved up to RM27 million using the Saver delivery function which was officially launched in Malaysia in March 2023.

In South-east Asia, the Saver option allows consumers to save RM81 million on delivery fees which led to an 80 per cent increase in Saver deliveries.

The Saver delivery option gives delivery-partners a bit more time to collect and deliver food to customers who don’t mind waiting longer for their food to arrive.

Grab Malaysia Head of Marketing Hassan Alsagoff said that GrabFood’s delivery options are based on the ‘key drivers’ consumers consider when ordering meals.

“Saver delivery expands the range of consumers we’re able to serve - reducing fees, while making food delivery even more accessible for Malaysians,” Hassan said.

“Our aim is to serve all Malaysians, no matter where they are, and in every way we can - from those who are more budget conscious, to those who prioritise speed, and much more.”

Despite the additional waiting time, 96 per cent of Malaysian GrabFood consumers left a five-star delivery partner rating.

Malaysia held the highest number of Saver deliveries, contributing to one-third of total orders with Singapore and the Philippines following behind.

Now with four delivery options available, Malaysians can use GrabFood to order their meals based on their comfort, time, and convenience.

Direct - The fastest option in which delivery-partners make no stops when delivering the meal.

Standard - Using real-time demand, supply of delivery-partners, and other elements of a given location.

Saver - The cheapest method which gives delivery-partners more time to deliver meals.

Order for later - Allows consumers to order their meals at a selected time and day.

To learn more about GrabFood’s Saver delivery options and its regional statistical performance click here.