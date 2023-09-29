KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 —ATV Miss Asia Pageant Malaysia 2023 Luwe Xin Hui has admitted to being a bully back in school but denied the number of people involved.

In a video posted on Asia Television News's Instagram, the 23-year-old admitted she bullied two of her former classmates, calling one of them “Egyptian Pharaoh” but denied she coined the nickname.

Luwe admitted that she did argue with one of them but denied she poured water on other classmates or other victims.

She also said it was unrealistic to claim she had bullied as many as 80 people.

Luwe then apologised to her alma mater for statements suggesting that the school had ignored her behaviour, adding that the school had taken actions against her before.

Before ending her statement, Luwe hoped that the people could give her a second chance and continue to support her.

She apologised to those she wronged, the participants in the pageant, and the organising committee.

It was previously reported that Luwe was called out for being a bully a day after being crowned ATV Miss Asia Pageant Malaysia 2023.

Her alleged victims had flooded her social media to detail her past deeds.