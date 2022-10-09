North Carolina's Wendy's is in hot water for allegedly firing a down-syndrome employee who had worked there for over 20 years without notice. — Picture via Facebook/ Wendy's and Cona Young Turner

KUALA LUMPUR, October 9 — An employee with Down Syndrome at fast food joint Wendy’s, in North Carolina, US, was allegedly fired from his job without notice.

His sister claims that the management had told her that her brother, Dennis Peek, was laid off because he ‘was unable to perform the duties of a normal person job’.

Enraged, Cona Young Turner, took to her Facebook on Thursday to express her anger towards the fast-food outlet.

According to Turner, her brother is 51 this year and has been working there for more than 20 years and had already made plans for his ‘retirement someday’.

"My brother Dennis has worked at Wendy’s in Stanley for over 20 years, and I am heartbroken to say they have fired him!

"His dream was to retire from there some day, and he was looking forward to a huge retirement party, we may just give him that party and tell him he has retired because he does not understand being fired.

"I am also looking into a wrongful termination of a special needs employee, wish me luck! I am very disappointed with the management at Wendy’s in Stanley, they have no idea how they hurt my brother,” she wrote in the post.

Turner later updated the post a couple more times where she said that Wendy’s has reached out to her and has offered her brother his job back; however Turner said that Peek will not be going back to his old job.

She also conveyed her gratitude to those showing support to her and her brother.

"Dennis will not be returning to Wendy’s; He will be having his BIG RETIREMENT party that he has been wanting.

"Wendy’s has offered to help with expenses and anything else they can for his special day. I feel in my heart at this point I should do what is best for my brother.

"I will have more details Monday or Tuesday. I am going to try to make an event page (wish me luck) . I have never done one before. Thank you all again for all your love and support for my brother!” Turner wrote.

Turner's post garnered over 9,000 likes and has been shared over 13,000 times on Facebook with social media users wishing Peek a ‘happy retirement’.