TikTok users have been in awe over Legoland's miniature versions of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. — Screenshot via Tiktok/aaminatz

PETALING JAYA, September 13 — UK’s Legoland Windsor has been praised for their creativity in designing miniature versions of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Details such as floral tributes, notice of the British monarch's death on the gates of Buckingham Palace and flags flying at half mast were added to pay tribute to the longest serving British monarch.

Captured by TikTok user @aaminatz two days ago, the video has been watched over 200,000 times and has been liked by over 27,000 users.

Many were impressed by how detailed the mini structures were while others said that they would have teared up if they saw it with their own eyes.

“This is lovely. Thank you for sharing this. I love seeing all the different tributes,” wrote one user.

Others, meanwhile, were full of praises for the theme park for designing something so beautiful and precise.

Legoland Windsor also designed a miniature version of Queen Elizabeth II in memory of her four days ago, sharing the image on Instagram.

“We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," it posted.

“It has been a joy and an honour to recreate iconic moments from the Queen's life over the years.

“Our thoughts are with all the Royal Family at this deeply sad time.”

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral aged 96 on September 8, after reigning for 70 years.