A new study from Gallup shows that American teenagers smoke more weed than cigarettes.— Picture courtesy of AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Smoking marijuana has hit an all-time high among Americans.

A new poll from analytics company, Gallup, shows that 16 per cent of Americans smoke marijuana over just 11 per cent that preferred cigarettes.

The study showed marijuana and tobacco habits among Americans have began shifting from cigarettes to ganja.

Both statistics hit the highest records since Gallup began polling smoking habits in 2013.

Nearly half or 48 per cent of Americans surveyed have tried marijuana at some time in life as opposed to 4 per cent in 1969.

With the legalisation of marijuana in 38 states and 6 more likely to vote, consuming hallucinogens is becoming less of a national taboo.

The news also comes in as The National Institutes of Health released a study last week that showed more American adults smoked marijuana in 2021 than any other year.

Easier access to cannabis stores and psychedelic exploration in music and films have opened the minds of Americans to weed.

The poll also showed 68 per cent of American adults believe that marijuana should be legal, a record high of all time.