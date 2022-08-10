TUSCANY, Aug 10 ― From the sound of the cork to the type of music being played, many factors influence our perception of a wine. Can the geographical context in which it is savoured also have an effect on taste? Have you ever had the impression that a wine doesn't taste the same if consumed at home as in the vineyards where it was produced? A British distributor has decided to conduct the experiment... and you're invited to take part in it.

If you've made the choice of setting out the itinerary of your summer travels according to vineyards and wine regions, it's nearly certain that you'll come back with your arms full of great finds (to be consumed in moderation of course). From the beautiful hilly vineyards of Tuscany to the ancient vines of Santorini and the indigenous grapes of Croatia, Europe has no shortage of spots providing wine tourists opportunities to make memories that can be relived at home at a festive dinner with a souvenir in the form of a bottle... But, will the wine taste the same? This is a question that many wine tourists have perhaps asked themselves: does a wine offer the same gustatory sensations whether it is tasted a few feet away from the rows of vines where it was produced or whether it is served in a completely different context?

The number one wine distributor in the UK, Majestic, which counts over 200 stores across the UK, decided to conduct an experiment to test this very observation. And it's not just a scientific study for researchers, as wine fans are invited to participate in the proceedings. Alas, only one lucky fan will get the opportunity to find out whether a wine tasted on vacation tastes the same at home. The lucky tester will be flown to the Iberian Peninsula where they will get to taste Portuguese and Spanish wines. Top-notch ports, red wines made from the emblematic Spanish Tempranillo grape variety, the prestigious Andalusian appellation, Jerez... our mouths are watering thinking about all the possible vintages the chosen candidate may be able to sample.

During this trip, which will take place in September, everything will be taken care of: accommodation, flights, daily expenses up to £200 (about RM1,075). To enter to win the opportunity, conditions stipulate that you must be at least 18 years old (obviously) and of British nationality. Interested individuals can enter via the Majestic website.

Upon returning home from the trip, the next step will entail receiving the same bottles tasted during the trip in order to compare the taste experiences.

We are anxiously waiting the results... In the meantime, it's worth pointing out that multiple factors influence the gustatory and olfactory perception of a wine. A study out of the Heriot-Watt University of Edinburgh recently found that background music affected the way a consumer assessed a wine. “Powerful and heavy” music gave tasters the impression of tasting a wine to which they would ascribe similar descriptive terms. Conversely, if the soundtrack was more subtle and refined, the characteristics of the wine were described in comparable language. Meanwhile at a time when the screw cap is gaining ground, the importance of the cork in the oenological experience is also underestimated. Researchers at the Crossmodal Research Laboratory at Oxford University discovered that a wine that has a “pop” when uncorked is more likely to be judged as of better quality. A highly subjective analysis, wine tasting is subject to a wide variety of factors, influenced by our senses, including the time of day as well as the weather or even the people with whom we share a bottle with... ― ETX Studio