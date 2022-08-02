A collection of dishes has been created from fish bones and leftover fish and chip meals. — Picture via Instagram/carlybreameceramics

MARGATE, Aug 2 — Recovering the waste generated by a restaurant is a genuine environmental issue, and it’s one that inspired a London designer who came up with the idea of transforming fish and chips remains from a restaurant in the coastal town of Margate... into plates!

Opting to use local and seasonal ingredients, adapting the portion sizes that are served and reducing the number of items on the menu, managing energy and waste...

There are many ways for a restaurant to reduce its carbon footprint. In England, in the trendy seaside resort of Margate, located in the county of Kent, Angela’s fish restaurant, which relies on local fishing for concocting its menu items, has decided to use the leftovers of its fish and chips in a manner that is surprising, to say the least...

The waste from this flagship dish of British culinary culture has been transformed by designer Carly Breame into... actual plates!

Spotted by Dezeen, as part of a project called “Off the menu” designed to reuse the waste generated by the resort as a model of localism, the artist and graduate of Central Saint Martins Material Futures takes fish bones and grinds them into powder in a mortar after burning them in a pottery kiln.

Her goal is to obtain a material that can form the basis of a ceramic. The designer then uses potato skins to glaze the plates.

Carly Breame revealed that she is conscientious about replacing at least one component of each of her ceramics with a waste product that can be upcycled.

In terms of manufacturing, the work presents a series of challenges because each raw material reacts differently at the time of firing, which can create surprises when each piece is finalised, the artist told Dezeen magazine in an interview.

The Londoner has even created a complete collection of tableware that reflects the courses of a meal. For the starter, the corresponding plate is made with oyster, mussel and scallop shells.

The main course is served in another made of fish bones while the dessert is presented in a bowl made of local clay and glazed with orange peels, banana and mint branches.

When it comes to coffee, a guest can drink this elixir in a cup made from coffee pods and charcoal ashes.

This dishware will be used at Angela’s restaurant where the designer has sourced all the waste for her ceramics, creating a perfect loop. — ETX Studio