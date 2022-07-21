NEW YORK, July 21 — Paddleboards are going electric! This summer, you might even find yourself trying one out, as they’re making a splash at beaches, lakes and other bodies of water, for stress-free and effortless rides.

Whether it’s Jobe’s E-Duna or Onean’s Manta, at first, the concept basically involved adding an electric motor to a classic stand-up paddleboard, in order to reach a cruising speed of up to 10 km/h, all managed with a small handheld remote control. But now, a step forward has been taken with the emergence of electric paddleboards equipped with actual handlebars, intended more for relaxation than for sport. This is the case of the BlueWay from Next Blue Tech or the E-Motion from Coasto, which are real hybrid boards partway between a traditional stand-up paddleboard and a jet ski.

The BlueWay is an electrically powered paddleboard with handlebars. It’s an ideal means of transport for a relaxing ride, with minimal effort and environmental impact. Capable of reaching 7 km/h, it has a battery life of seven hours, which should be enough to enjoy it almost all day long. The handlebars are, of course, foldable, for easy transportation. This paddleboard also hopes to be green, with a polyethylene float that’s guaranteed 100 per cent recyclable. Selling for more than €7,000 (RM31,726), it is mainly intended for professionals to purchase for rental to tourists. In other words, you might get the chance to test one this summer.

The E-Motion by Coasto is an electric inflatable model, which can carry loads of up to 180kg. Its removable battery powers it for about 90 minutes and its motor ensures a maximum speed of 6.5 km/h. The handlebar is equipped with a speed regulator and a forward/reverse function. It is already available for pre-order on the manufacturer’s website, for €1,799. The first deliveries are scheduled for August. — ETX Studio