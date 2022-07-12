Candela presents the P-12, which is expected to take to the water in Stockholm in late 2022. — Picture via ETX Studio

STOCKHOLM, July 12 — The Swedish electric boat manufacturer, Candela hopes to launch its first fleet of ferries in Stockholm in 2023, promising faster and more environmentally friendly travel than traditional public transport.

A first test of the Candela P-12 is scheduled for late 2022, running between the municipality of Ekerö, west of Stockholm, and the center of the Swedish capital. The journey, of about 15 kilometers, should take just 25 minutes. And if all goes well, this type of shuttle will go on to become part of Stockholm’s fleet of public transport ferries in 2023.

These 12-meter-long shuttles can accommodate about 30 passengers and have a range of 50 nautical miles, or just under 100 km. The vessels feature hydrofoils under the hull, which enable them to lift slightly above the water and reach a maximum speed of 30 knots. The hydrofoils become operational from 16 knots, helping the boat to “take off,” out of the water when this speed is reached. Note that by effectively “flying” over the water, the P-12 does not generate any wake and is even more stable for passengers onboard.

With an estimated cruising speed of 25 knots (equivalent to 46 km/h), this shuttle could halve the time it takes to make certain journeys, usually made by car or subway. Candela also promises a quiet, low-maintenance vessel that is far less costly than an equivalent model powered by a combustion engine. For an operator, this could represent a significant saving of around 90% on energy costs alone.

In the long term, Candela’s aim is to be able to replace a large conventional ship with a fleet of P-12 shuttles, not only in Stockholm, but also in other large cities where river transportation could save time for residents. — ETX Studio