Ilyas enjoyed performing for the crowd during his performance with bandmates last Sunday night. — Pictures via Fariz Wong Abdullah.

PETALING JAYA, July 8 — A group of young musicians playing Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock made the crowd go gaga at Muzium Telekom for their rock-themed performance last Sunday night.

They even made many hit the dance floor and sing along to that favourite Elvis tune.

These youngsters are part of the ZimiJ band, founded by musician and music teacher Edwin Nathaniel to give his special needs students a chance to perform in public so that they can get a taste of what “live” performances are for them.

All the band members are students under Edwin’s music school where most of them have a minimum of a Grade 5 music in either the guitar, drums or piano.

Formed in 2017, the band started off with mini performances at weekend bazaars with various music themes such as jazz, and retro.

Drumming to the beat of the music

Drummer Ilyas Faisal Wong Fariz Wong, 26, who has Asperger’s syndrome, was one of the ‘rock stars’ who had a fun-filled night performing seven songs for the night.

Asperger’s Syndrome is a developmental disorder where people with the syndrome have a difficult time socially relating to others while their behaviour and thinking patterns can be rigid and repetitive.

His father Fariz Wong Abdullah who watched his son’s dazzling performance told Malay Mail that he had a good time watching his son doing what he loves best — playing the drums.

“Ilyas’s face will always lit up when playing the drums and one can feel the energy through the songs he plays.

“Plus, it was also his first time performing for the band ZimiJ at Muzium Telekom and he had a blast with his friends.

“His favourite song that he performed was Blue Suede Shoes as he is a big fan of the King of Rock n’ Roll.”

The father added that even with Asperger’s syndrome, Ilyas has always been focused on his music and is driven to perform to his best ability and is currently working on his Grade 7 drum examinations and Grade 8 piano.

Hard work and dedication were traits that Ilyas had to put in terms of practice to perform well with his bandmates.

“My son has been under Edwin’s guidance for five years now — and prior to the performance, he would practise for two hours daily,” he said.

Proud music teacher

Meanwhile, music teacher Edwin meanwhile said that he was proud seeing his students up on stage and delivering their best.

Some of the other songs that Edwin had trained the band members include Blue Suede Shoes, and Summer of ‘69.

One of Edwin’s students Joshua Danial Johnson, who was guitarist for the night, had composed songs — Hello Malaysia and Short and Sweet — that were sung during the music performance.

“I don’t have any words to express how I felt except that it was simply fantastic and awesome.

“I’m also proud to see them coming together, practising and putting up a show.”

Edwin, who is also part of the Musicians for Musicians (MFM) added that MFM wanted to give them chance to perform after not being able to during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

He is also thankful that Yayasan Telekom Malaysia had organised and sponsored the event for his students.

“I’m proud of my students — the energy from the crowd was wild, and that gave them (students) a lot of confidence to continue entertaining the crowd.

“Some of the audience members were seven astonished that the performers had special needs.

“They didn’t quite believe as my students’ performance was so engaging and had caught the attention of the crowd.

“It was a joyful night — that made many leave their seats to dance to the music,” he said.