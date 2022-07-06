NEW YORK, July 6 — A go-to for dry and dehydrated skin, aloe vera is coveted for its nourishing, soothing and healing properties. It’s no wonder that, in just a few years, this plant has become a key ingredient in many cosmetics, including the many DIY recipes that are popular on social networks. Here are a few good reasons to make aloe vera part of your beauty routine.

A time-honoured plant, aloe vera originally grew in regions, countries and continents where the weather is warm, particularly in North Africa, South America and the Mediterranean. It is characterised by its ability to store a large amount of water in its leaves, as well as by its many active compounds, offering a host of benefits. In cosmetics, it is aloe vera gel, extracted from the leaf using a special pressing technique, which delivers its many virtues to skin.

Powerful hydration

Because of its high water concentration, aloe vera gel is known for its powerful hydrating power, whether for skin or hair. As well as helping to maintain a certain water level in skin cells, it also has the advantage of nourishing the skin without leaving a greasy film. As a result, skin is hydrated in a deep and lasting way, without any stickiness. In this sense, the succulent plant, rich in vitamins and minerals, is a major ally for dry and dehydrated skin, in winter as in summer.

Soothing and repairing

Used for centuries to treat many ailments, aloe vera is bursting with benefits for the skin, and for all skin types. Beyond its moisturising powers, aloe vera gel also has healing, antioxidant and regenerating properties. Cleopatra’s beauty ally — nonetheless — is therefore also helpful in fighting acne and certain signs of aging. Moreover, the plant is said to soothe skin that’s irritated or prone to itching, and other skin inflammations. It could also help soothe insect bites, sunburn and even razor burn.

Where to find it

Most cosmetics brands now offer beauty essentials based on aloe vera. Simply choose the product best suited to your skin type and your needs. Aloe vera gel can be found in the form of make-up remover, lotion, cream, or mask, and in products for the face as well as for the body. However, it’s wise to choose organic products or better still, to make your own aloe vera gel or juice. This is perfectly possible provided that you can get your hands on aloe vera leaves from which to extract the coveted substance. — ETX Studio