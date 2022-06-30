The students of St. Paul's Institution rolling out as the yellow team, Adrian, on their annual sports day. — Pictures by Myzatul Dhila

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Sports day at school was a time that saw your teammates perform mildly-impressive athletics under the blazing sun.

There was of course the competition between students to win best “house”.

In Seremban, Negri Sembilan, one teacher from St. Paul’s Institution (Primary) decided to make her team’s mascot more than meets the eye, winning the approval of TikTok users.

Using cardboard, tape, paint, and an obedient student, teacher Myzatul Dhila or ‘Cikgu My’ was able to create a real-life transforming Bumblebee.

#rumahsukan #rumahkuning ZOOM - Jessi @myza_dhila1911 maskot : sama saiz dengan cikgu. senang. laat2 bhgn kaki cabut abb xselesa.. comel betul sneak peek mcm kucing.. khemah jadi lebih dr yg digambrkan #fyp

Users praised the creativity of the teacher and the spirit of the student inside the suit.

“When my student came out with the costume everyone thought it was a normal suit, until he ‘transformed’ and the students and teachers were thrilled,” Myzatul told Malay Mail.

“Even after sports day was over the kids still kept asking the student to ‘transform’ again. Poor kid.” Held on June 19, the annual sports day 2022 theme was superheroes and so that saw each team representing various heroes from pop culture.

Other teams chose Naruto (Orange), Ninja Turtles (Purple), and Captain America (Blue) as inspiration.

The St. Paul's Insitution teachers were able to make a small army of Bumblebees. — Picture by Myzatul Dhila

Wanting to give her yellow team some x-factor, Myzatul worked tirelessly in between classes and meetings to create the suit.

Given two weeks and a budget of RM200, the teacher worked with zeal to create the costumes, even getting her own mother involved.

What it takes to build a ‘Transformer’ — Picture by Myzatul Dhila

“When I asked my Mom to help fit the suit on me she was like ‘Apa hal ni!?’”, the teacher laughed.

“When I explained to her it was Bumblebee for sports day she then got excited and helped me tape the suit together.” Despite some early cardboard tears and mishaps, Myzatul was pleased with the final product.

Though her team did not win sports day, she believed her creation boosted the morale of the entire team.

“My students did their best and that's what matters, I couldn’t be prouder,” Myzatul said.