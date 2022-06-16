Facing complaints of growing number of strays in the constituency, Teja assemblyman has stepped up to help by funding a neutering and spaying programme. — Picture by Farhan Najib

GOPENG, June 15 —

Facing complaints of growing number of strays in the constituency, an assemblyman has stepped up to help by helping to und a spaying and neutering programme.

Teja assemblyman Sandrea Ng said as the constituency does not have an animal welfare organisation yet, she would be working with Persatuan Pencinta Haiwan Jalanan Kampar for the programme, scheduled to start next month.

“For a start, I will allocate RM5,000 for the programme with the funding to be continued depending on the response,” she said.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Ng said the constituency had seen an increase in the number of strays of late.

Teja assemblyman Sandrea Ng said her office receives weekly complaints of stray dogs creating havoc at housing areas, markets and eateries. — Picture by Farhan Najib

“Besides markets and eateries, stray dogs were also found roaming in housing areas creating problems,” she added, noting that her office receives weekly complaints of stray dogs creating havoc at Gopeng town, Taman Gopeng Baru, Desa Lawan Kuda and Kopisan.

Besides chasing after motorcycles, Ng said there were also two cases of residents getting bitten by stray dogs.

Ng hoped that her initiative would eventually lead to the setting up of an organisation in Gopeng to look after animal welfare.

A meeting will be held with feeders in the constituency soon to get them to bring stray dogs that they feed to be spayed or neutered, she said.

Persatuan Pencinta Haiwan Jalanan Kampar secretary Lee Su Win said the association would assist Ng pending the setting up of an animal welfare organisation in Gopeng. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Persatuan Pencinta Haiwan Jalanan Kampar secretary Lee Su Win said the association would assist Ng pending the setting up of an animal welfare organisation in Gopeng.

Lee said Ng approached them for assistance following a recommendation by Kampar member of parliament Thomas Su, who has since 2019 allocated funds to the association for spaying and neutering work in the constituency.

“We will also share our experiences with the soon to be set up animal welfare organisation,” she said, adding that the funds allotted by Ng could last for about six months with six or seven dogs to be spayed or neutered monthly.

“To reduce the number of strays, spaying or neutering is the only way.”

The association has managed to spay or neuter 300 dogs since it started the programme in Kampar in 2019.

Persatuan Pencinta Haiwan Jalanan Kampar committee member Kenneth Tan said ideally every parliamentary constituency should have an organisation that looks after animal welfare. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Association committee member Kenneth Tan said ideally every parliamentary constituency should have an organisation that looks after animal welfare.

“This will allow animal lovers to share their experiences and eventually bring down the number of strays,” he said.

Those interested in bringing stray dogs in Gopeng to be spayed or neutered can contact Ng via Facebook or contact her office at +605-3591766.