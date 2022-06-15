Malaysian model and first runner up for Miss Global International 2022, Sandra Lim is being applauded online for her heart of gold. — Picture via Instagram/ Sandra Lim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Malaysian model and the first runner-up for Miss Global International 2022, Sandra Lim won the hearts of social media users for her quick and selfless response on stage.

The 21-year-old was among the first to assist a presenter who had fallen off the stage during last Saturday’s Miss Global 2022 coronation ceremony at the Nusa Dua Convention Centre in Bali, Indonesia.

The video shared on TikTok by user instafashionpageant showed Lim lining up on stage with other finalists during the crowning ceremony when the presenter suddenly fell into a hole at the centre of the stage.

The KL-born and former national athlete was seen rushing to the presenter without hesitation before she was joined by a couple of production crew members who then proceeded to aid the fallen presenter.

The video has been viewed over 100,000 times while social media users have been praising Lim for her attentiveness to her surroundings and for her quick response.

“Miss Malaysia is the true winner here,” commented user Misbah hasan_alasari.

“This Miss Malaysia deserves to be in the running for MU (Miss Universe)!” user Gready88.

“Very high empathy from Miss Malaysia, that’s good,” commented user Ezra agusto gerung.

Lim also shared a post on her social media congratulating the 2022 Miss Global winner, Shane Tormes from the Philippines while also expressing her gratitude to her team and supporters.

“To my dear National Director and team — You’ve been there throughout my journey and made my reign a perfect one.

“This moment was created by you, your hands, your effort, and passion. I am proud to share this journey with you.

“To my Malaysian and Indonesian (pageant lovers), you have shown me much love and support since the beginning of this journey of mine. I thank you all for making me feel so welcomed here in Indonesia,” Lim wrote in the caption.

According to their site, Miss Global is a beauty pageant founded in 2011 and aside from empowering women and giving them a voice, the pageant also aimed to embrace cultures and celebrate diversity while accepting each other’s differences.

The 2022 Miss Global was held in Bali with around 70 contestants participating from around the globe.

Prior to the crowning ceremony, contestants also have gone through several core activities including the displays of national costumes from each country.