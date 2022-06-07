According to the statement, the three-night Kuala Lumpur and Melaka (via Port Dickson)-Penang Cruise will depart from July 3 onwards and subsequently the two-night Kuala Lumpur and Melaka (via Port Dickson) Cruise departing on Wednesdays. — Picture courtesy of Dream Cruises

SINGAPORE, June 7 — Resorts World Cruises, a new luxury and dynamic lifestyle cruise brand, today announced that its flagship, the Genting Dream, will sail from Singapore to international destinations, starting from July 1, 2022 onwards.

These include sailings to Kuala Lumpur and Melaka (via Port Dickson) and Penang in Malaysia, as well as the Bintan and Batam islands in Indonesia.

“We will continue to include more popular destinations to Phuket and Krabi in Thailand and North Bali in Indonesia from October 2022 onwards to provide our vacationers with more destination options,” said president of Resorts World Cruises, Michael Goh, in a statement here.

Goh thanked the Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand governments for their ongoing support in launching destination cruises with Resorts World Cruises.

According to the statement, the three-night Kuala Lumpur and Melaka (via Port Dickson)-Penang Cruise will depart from July 3 onwards and subsequently the two-night Kuala Lumpur and Melaka (via Port Dickson) Cruise departing on Wednesdays.

It added that the first destination cruise will be on July 1 with the two-night Bintan and Batam Islands Weekend Getaway Cruise departing on Fridays. — Bernama