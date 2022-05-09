UK boy, 12, overjoyed after Ukrainian President Zelensky writes back saying his letter made him smile

Handley was ecstatic after receiving a letter from the Ukraine president and had shown the letter to his schoolmates. — Picture via Twitter/educationgovuk

PETALING JAYA, May 9 — UK boy Thomas Handley did not expect to receive a reply letter from the Ukraine President after writing a letter to him a month ago.

The Ukrainian president’s letter said:



Dear Thomas,



Thank you for your letter of support. I am ok and thank you for your help. We hope to bring peace to Ukraine and food to the citizens of all the country and rebuild the towns. pic.twitter.com/NpdIePoHcy — Department for Education (@educationgovuk) May 5, 2022

Handley, 12, who attends the Durham Trinity School had written a letter of support to the President Volodymyr Zelensky and that he was “happy to be helping Ukraine “.

In a Twitter post, it was said that Handley’s letter had arrived in a refugee centre in Poland and the staff had pledged to forward it on.

Apart from the letter, the parcel also included a pack of school supplies to be given to Ukrainian victims.

Three days ago, a letter for Handley arrived from President Zelensky and Handley was “absolutely blown away by it”.

“We hope to bring peace to Ukraine and food to citizens of all the country and rebuild the towns,” wrote Zelensky.

“What you say in your letter and what the United Kingdom does to support brings a smile to my face and to many others.”

Meanwhile, Handley’s teacher Robin Haddon told ITV News that he showed the letter from class to class and was incredibly excited to receive it.

At home, Handley’s mother told BBC that Handley came home from school waving the letter in his hand and that they hope to frame the letter.

The UK has been providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and is standing in solidarity with the country as it’s being invaded by the Russian government.