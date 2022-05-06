Social media influencer in China sentenced to jail for satirising and humiliating Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs

A Chinese social media influencer was sentenced to seven months prison for his 'humiliating' satires. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 ― A social media influencer has been sentenced to seven months prison after he was convicted of satirising and humiliating martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV).

In sentencing Luo Changping, the court in Sanya at South China’s Hainan Province, also ordered him to make public apologies on news sites and newspapers, including Sina.com, Legal Daily and People's Liberation Army Daily, Global Times reported.

Luo voluntarily paid 80,000 yuan (RM52,468) to the memorial hall commemorating the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) in Northeast China’s Liaoning Province as compensation.

With more than two million followers on China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo, he posted the remarks on CPV last October following the then released movie The Battle at Lake Changjin.

In the movie, a scene that showed a company of CPV soldiers being frozen to death during the battle at Lake Changjin in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea.

The company was hence named Bingdiaolian or ice sculpture company but Luo changed it to Shadiaolian or silly company.

Luo’s action angered many Chinese internet users who reported the matter to Sina Weibo, and his account was later banned.

Although the offending post was deleted the next day and he apologised on his WeChat account, Luo’s remarks were not forgotten.

He later confessed to the Jiyang branch of Sanya public security bureau and was put under criminal detention for allegedly violating heroes and martyrs' dignity and reputation.

Investigations showed Luo had violated the right of ‘reputation and right of honour for heroes and martyrs’ by releasing nine satirising and humiliating posts on Weibo since 2009, which got more than 17 million views and comments.

The court said that the heroic deeds of CPVs are cherished memories for the Chinese nation, which should be carried on by Chinese people and not profaned or defamed.