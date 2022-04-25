Budget chain store Eco Shop highway billboard series featuring Malaysian cartoonist Mfafairuz a hit with social media

Eco Shop has been receiving praise online for their latest comic billboard installments along the Elite Highway. — Picture via Facebook/ Eco Shop Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Malaysian budget chain store Eco Shop is a hit with social media users for its billboard series along the Elite Highway between Putra Heights and Saujana Putra.

The RM2.20 store in a collaboration with local cartoonist Mfafairuz, has produced a series of billboard ads akin to comic panels.

The buzz began when Eco Shop shared snippets of the billboards on their Facebook.

“You all usually read comics through magazines, newspapers, and online right? Today we want to give you something different, something that no one has ever done before.

“This is our comic billboard featuring famous cartoonist Mfafairuz, it can get rid of your sleepiness while driving especially when you’re stuck in traffic while going back for Hari Raya.

“However, don’t focus too much on reading them, don’t forget that you’re still driving. We want to wish you a pleasant drive and be safe on the road,” read the caption.

Eco Shop’s Facebook post boasts more than 13,000 likes and has been shared over 1,000 times.

On Twitter, a thread by user Baqir applauding Eco Shop’s marketing technique, is also a hit..

Baqir who also shared snippets of the comic billboard has coined it as ‘copywriting at its best’ and his thread has garnered over 10,000 likes with over 3,000 retweets.

“Now this is how you support local, much love!” tweeted user ampunmeow.

“HAHAH, I’m impressed, this is the first time I saw connecting ads on the highway. There are spaces between each ad so you have the time and can definitely understand each scene,” user Neinei tweeted.

“A powerful ad is the one that can make you smile when you look at it,” tweeted user undercoverbun.

Many also applauded Mfafairuz for getting his artworks featured.

The Eco Shop’s comic billboard shares a similar artwork style to Mfafairuz’s more prominent work in his Atok and Opah comic series shared on his Instagram.