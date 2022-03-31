SkyWorld’s You & I campaign turns long journey of owning a home into a memorable one with personalised experiences

The property developer is committed to its customers. — Picture courtesy of SkyWorld

*This article is brought to you by SkyWorld

PETALING JAYA, March 31 — The journey of owning a new home can be a long and arduous one with multiple steps before a buyer is finally able to move in.

SkyWorld wants to make the experience a memorable one for homeowners and it starts with the simple philosophy of putting their customers first, even before they become homebuyers.

The city developer has rolled out a campaign called You & I to further amplify its commitment to customers.

“When we build our property, we always imagine how it would benefit the owners,” SkyWorld chief executive officer Lee Chee Seng said.

“We first ask ourselves if our innovative ideas increase efficiency and maximise convenience, so it is very important to understand our purchasers’ mindset and market demands.

“We craft homes with our home purchasers in mind, hence we ensure all our products are built around our three brand pillars — sky living experience, value creation and innovation.”

He added that many can only afford one house in their lifetime so SkyWorld is committed to delivering quality homes that can be passed down from one generation to another.

The company has a simple vision — ABCD ‘Always Best City Developer’ — of focusing on the ultimate sky living experience in the city for buyers.

On top of its purpose to Make Living Better, SkyWorld is guided by the brand promise that quality home and living is now within reach for prospective buyers.

Making homes that last

The property developer believes that a good product can be an asset that builds generational wealth and as such, insists on delivering quality products that can stand the test of time.

How do they ensure this?

All SkyWorld projects will be certified under the Qlassic rating, a system and method used by Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia to assess and evaluate the quality of building workmanship based on the Construction Industry Standard in the country.

This system was established as a means to objectively compare the quality of workmanship through a series of stringent scoring systems.

Personalised experiences

Part of the developer’s customer-centric way of selling properties is to make buyers feel at home every step of the way.

Take the all-important key collection day for example, SkyWorld is making the Handing Over Vacant Possession (HOVP) a personalised experience for all customers.

Buyers will be given a tour of the facilities, car park bays, walked into their units, taken through the checklist and they will be taught how to submit defects using the SkyWorld Connects App.

To date, the developer has fully handed over five projects and the HOVP team scored over 90 per cent in its customer service rating, demonstrating that little personal touches go a long way.

An app created for SkyWorld homeowners

RM1 million has been invested to create the SkyWorld Connects app, an innovative and user-friendly application specially made for SkyWorld homeowners.

The app is a dedicated platform for effective and efficient communications between SkyWorld home owners, residents, the management and the security team.

Some of the key features include key collection appointments, defects submissions, facilities bookings, advanced visitor registration, useful contacts and other arrangements.

A unique feature in the app is Solution+ which connects SkyWorld homebuyers with home solutions traders that was officially launched recently.

Get in touch with interior designers and renovation experts, and vendors for furniture, home appliances, telco services, movers and rental services at your fingertips.

Additionally, SkyWorld homebuyers get to enjoy great savings and special packages as part of the Crowd Deals through partnerships with Samsung, Electrolux, Panasonic, Maju Home Concept, Buenos Kitchen and many more.

The programme saw a successful soft launch for SkyMeridien and SkyAwani 3 owners with RM2.8 million sales transacted in just one week.

Finding out what homebuyers want

SkyWorld believes one crucial way to build strong relationships with customers is listening to and understanding what homebuyers seek in their quest of a dream home.

“We take comments positively as customers’ feedback is invaluable to us as they help to improve our products and services, which in return boost the company’s performance,” Lee said.

“To ensure SkyWorld is able to design homes that are ideal for homebuyers, we need to understand what the market wants and needs.

“We will be launching a co-creation platform enabling public engagement to understand the needs and requirements of homebuyers in our upcoming developments.”

Lee added that the company will continue to source high-value land pockets across the city within established localities that possess excellent connectivity, amenities and public transport.

SkyWorld will focus on high rise residential developments and explore commercial offerings as the company believes in wholesome living in a sustainable environment.

The developer has four launches coming up in Setapak, Setiawangsa, Cheras and Taman Melawati.

Over RM1 billion in sales in 2021

Despite the pandemic, 2021 proved to be a good year for SkyWorld where it achieved over RM1 billion in sales for the financial year 2021.

The property developer was crowned two distinctive Asia Pacific Property Awards and earned seven big wins at the Star Property Awards last year.

It also collaborated with Shopee for the 11.11 Big Sale’s Biggest Giveaway and was ranked top 20 in The Edge Property Excellence Award 2021.

SkyWorld was named Best Employer 2021 Award by Kincentric, marking its fourth recognition by the consultancy firm.

To cap off a fruitful year, its SkyVogue Residences at Taman Desa saw a 95 per cent take-up rate while its SkyMeridien Residences at Sentul East was completed on schedule amid the pandemic and they are now in the midst of handing over the units to buyers.