AXA launches eMedic Plus insurance package with enhanced benefits to offer peace of mind

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 ― There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has made people more conscious about their health and well-being.

With that, many people opt for medical coverage that’s not only affordable but offers peace of mind with comprehensive benefits.

In doing so, AXA AFFIN Life Insurance has launched its upgraded standalone online medical card eMedic Plus to offer a whole lot of new benefits to policyholders against the rising cost of medical fees.

Here are some benefits you can look forward to with the all-new eMedic Plus.

1. Hassle-free online application

Getting protection can now be done swiftly at your finger fingertips with a touch of a button through the eMedic Plus platform online.

The online application is made easy and user friendly to ensure the process is much faster.

Unlike other insurance providers, no medical examination is required if you opt to sign up for eMedic Plus plans.

Therefore, expect to receive instant approval by answering a few health-related questions.

2. Auto increase of annual limit (Inflation defender)

If you are concerned about the rising annual medical cost, eMedic Plus has you covered.

Thanks to the upgrade, your annual limit for your plan will increase automatically over the years up to a total of 150 per cent of the initial annual limit to guard you against medical inflation.

The annual limit will increase by 10 per cent of the initial annual limit at the end of every five policy years starting from the policy issue date.

It will be subject to a maximum of 50 per cent of the initial annual limit.

This is in tandem with the recent global survey by Statista that forecasted Malaysia’s gross medical cost trend to increase by 16.2 per cent.

3. Lifetime limit

Expect no lifetime limit to your medical coverage until you turn 80 years old.

For the uninitiated, a lifetime limit is the maximum amount you can claim for a lifetime. Therefore, once the lifetime limit is fully utilised, the insurance plan will no longer cover the hospitalisation cost.

As eMedic Plus comes with no lifetime limit, rest assured that your annual limit will reset on your policy anniversary regardless of your usage in the previous year.

4. Unlimited days on room and board

With the rising hospitalisation cost, it is vital for policyholders to know if their medical coverage limits their hospital stay days on room and board.

Such limits may cause the patient a costly recovery if their hospitalisation stay crosses the limits.

The good news is that with eMedic Plus you can recover at your own pace while enjoying no limitations on days for room and board accommodation.

There will only be a daily room limit of RM250.

5. Daily allowance for hospitalisation

On top of your hospitalisation expenses, eMedic Plus also protects you against financial burdens throughout your hospital stay.

The coverage pays you a daily allowance of up to RM150 for a maximum of 30 days per policy year.

Expect a daily allowance of RM50, RM100 and RM150 for hospitalisations caused by accident, intensive care unit treatment and intensive care unit due to accident respectively.

6. No claim rewards

Enjoy “no claim rewards” if you don’t make any claims during your policy year.

You can enjoy a lump sum reward of up to RM60 at the end of each policy year if no single claim has been made for that policy year.

7. Affordable premium

Policyholders can also get an additional five per cent premium discount when they choose the annual premium payment mode.

Additionally, you may also enjoy more savings by choosing the “Deductible” option.

For the uninitiated, a deductible is a fixed amount (RM1,000) a customer pays if they are admitted to the hospital.

8. Cashless admission at panel hospital

Convenience is when you can walk into the hospital without having to worry about documentation and payments, especially when you are unwell and just want to receive medical attention.

eMedic Plus allows you to get quick access to medical care by just flashing your online medical card for hospital admission at the panel hospitals.

The insurance plan is a non-participating standalone medical plan which provides medical coverage up to age 80.

It is available for Malaysians and foreigners aged between 15 days and 55 years.

The insurance provider has also kicked off a referral campaign that rewards policyholders with up to a year’s premium worth of GrabFood vouchers for inviting friends and family members to take up the insurance plan.

