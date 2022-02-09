Tanjung Malim restaurant, criticised for ‘daylight robbery’, clarifies all food prices are clearly displayed for customers (VIDEO)

Left pic from viral video shows price of a meal of ikan bawal and rice, while the other pics shows the actual price being displayed for customers. — Pictures via Rozana, screen capture via tiktok/raidafiqz

PETALING JAYA, Feb 9 — A Tanjung Malim restaurant that went viral after being called out for charging high prices for nasi campur (mixed rice) on TikTok clarified that its food prices were clearly displayed for customers.

Rumah Makan Sri Mualim’s owner Rozana Habizar told Malay Mail also said that the boys who posted the video knew the prices of food like ikan keli salai, udang sambal, gulai daging salai and yet still ordered them.

The video showed that prices went as high as RM23.

“Prices for all food prepared in buffet style were all displayed — the gulai daging salai is priced at a minimum of RM8.00 depending on how many spoonfuls are taken.

“The preparation of the ikan keli salai is also a tedious and meticulous process where the fish is grilled before being cooked which also explains why it’s expensive.

“And some of the boys took very expensive food such as ikan bawal, prawns and the ikan keli salai which are already expensive in the market.

“If they took only vegetables and chicken, the prices would be much cheaper.”

She added that the boys could have discussed the price with her or her husband rather than to rant about it on social media.

“My husband and I would be more than happy to discuss with them according to their budget if the food prices were too expensive for them.

“We’ve had customers also come to us before food is being served to tell us that they want to eat within a certain budget and we adhered to that.

“As a restaurant that has been in business for the past five years, we pride ourselves on the quality of our food and the facilities provided such as parking and comfort,” she said.

Rozana said that the restaurant has received 10 ratings from customers due to its consistency in food quality and preparation.

Most of the fresh food and poultry products are also bought fresh from the market.