Indian police files case against a black marlin fish after it attacks and kills fisherman

Indian police from Visakhapatnam filed a case against a black marlin fish after it attacked a fisherman to death last week. -- Screenshot from Youtube/ CrazyCube

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The Parawada police from the district of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, India have filed a case against a black marlin fish after it attacked a fisherman to death last week.

According to News18, the police were informed of the fisherman’s death, Joganna, by his colleagues who were there with him during the trip.

The team of five fishermen had gone to sea, eight kilometres east of the Parawada coast last Tuesday for their usual ventures.

The next morning, while the group was trying to transfer their catch from their nets to their boat, Joganna went into the water to help with the process as they sensed that their nets were heavier than usual.

It was during the process when the Black Marlin, which is known for its sharp nose and sword-like thorn, hit Joganna in the ribs.

Joganna reportedly bled profusely before passing away while he was being shifted to a nearby hospital.

After taking statements from the group of fishermen, the police filed a case against the black marlin fish under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code, as per their procedures.

Meanwhile, according to lawyer, Abdus Saleem; even though it is possible for a case to be filed against the fish, however, no actions can be taken against it.

He added that the Section 174 is usually used when a person has died in an accident, commit suicide, deaths caused by animal’s attack or machinery use.